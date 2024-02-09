Extramarital relationships are main reason for divorce

The rate of both marriage and divorce has increased in the country, according to a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The survey also said the main reason of divorce is extra-marital relations and inability to maintain married life.

The findings of the survey titled 'Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2022' were released on 31 January. Over 300,000 households were taken as samples for the survey.

BBS Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) in Digital Platform project director Alamgir Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We would collect information of causes of divorce through SVRS survey in the past but that would not have been disclosed. For the first time, the information of the survey is published."