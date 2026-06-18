South Asia’s cultural future lies in collaboration: Art leaders at SXSW London’s first Bangla House

Leading cultural figures from South Asia and the United Kingdom have observed that the concept of a single cultural capital is becoming increasingly outdated as creativity, cultural exchange and artistic innovation increasingly flourish across networks of cities, communities, and cultures.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “Building the Next Art Capitals” hosted at the Kobi Nazrul Centre in London on 4 June, 2026, curators, art fair directors, and cultural entrepreneurs highlighted how collaboration and regional connectivity are reshaping the cultural landscape across South Asia and beyond.

The discussion brought together Fahd Sattar, founder and CEO of Aloki and co-founder of Art Dhaka; Jaya Asokan, fair director of India Art Fair; Meneesha Kellay, senior curator at V&A East; and Nour Aslam, founder and executive director of the Art South Asia Project.

Nahar Khan, who works across media, culture, and is the founder of Solis, a multi-platform initiative spanning strategic insights and intelligence, convening and culture, curated and moderated the panel discussion.

Opening the session, the panel questioned whether the idea of fixed cultural capitals still holds relevance in a rapidly interconnected world, noting that cultural influence is increasingly emerging from distributed networks of cities, communities, and creatives.