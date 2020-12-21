Biman cancels all flights to Saudi Arabia

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all its flights to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam for one week from today. The decision came as Saudi Arabia on Sunday halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and sea ports for at least a week due to coronavirus.
A press release from Biman confirmed the development on Monday.
The kingdom is "temporarily suspending all international flights -- except in exceptional cases -- for a period of one week, which can be extended by another week," news agency Reuters reported quoting the official Saudi Press Agency.
"Entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will also be suspended for a week, which can be extended by another week," SPA added, citing the interior ministry.
The development comes after several European countries banned travel from Britain on Sunday as the UK government warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was "out of control".
The passengers of the cancelled flights would get priority basis tickets once the flight resumes, the Biman press release said.