Biman cancels all flights to Saudi Arabia

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all its flights to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam for one week from today. The decision came as Saudi Arabia on Sunday halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and sea ports for at least a week due to coronavirus.

A press release from Biman confirmed the development on Monday.

The kingdom is "temporarily suspending all international flights -- except in exceptional cases -- for a period of one week, which can be extended by another week," news agency Reuters reported quoting the official Saudi Press Agency.

Advertisement

"Entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will also be suspended for a week, which can be extended by another week," SPA added, citing the interior ministry.

The development comes after several European countries banned travel from Britain on Sunday as the UK government warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was "out of control".

The passengers of the cancelled flights would get priority basis tickets once the flight resumes, the Biman press release said.

More News

MV Bay One sets sail to Saint Martin's island from Cox’s Bazar

State minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the cruiser at Anwara shipyard terminal at Chattogram on Sunday

Water-sharing talks on 6 rivers to be held January

Water-sharing talks on 6 rivers to be held January

BGB-BSF DG level talks on 22-26 Dec

BGB-BSF DG level talks on 22-26 Dec

Private sector partnership vital for speedy access to vaccine: Experts

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken 10 April 2020