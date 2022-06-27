Biman starts selling Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka tickets

Biman Bangladesh Airlines started selling tickets on Sunday for flights on the Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka route as the national flag carrier is going to operate flights on the route from 27 July, UNB reports.

Passengers can buy tickets for this route from the airline's commercial www.biman-airlines.com, said Tahera Khandaker, general manager (public relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Tickets can also be collected from any of the airline's sales centers, call centers 01990997997 and airline authorised travel agencies, she said.