Biman's principal engineer, 4 others suspended

Tahera Khandker, spokesperson and general manager (public relations) of the national flag carrier, confirmed the news on Wednesday night, saying that disciplinary action has also been taken against the officials.
The authorities would take a permanent action against them upon completion of investigation, she added.
A Biman aircraft – Boeing-737 – collided with another one while exiting the hangar of Dhaka airport on 10 April. Both the aeroplanes sustained significant damages.
The civil aviation and tourism ministry immediately formed a four-member committee to look into the incident and asked to submit their findings by seven working days.