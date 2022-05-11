Bangladesh

2 aircraft's collision

Biman's principal engineer, 4 others suspended

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali visits the damaged aircraft on 11 April.
State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali visits the damaged aircraft on 11 April.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended its principal engineer and four other officials over a recent collision between two Biman aircraft at the hangar of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The suspended officials are principal engineer Md Badrul Islam, engineers Md Mainul Islam, Syed Bahaul Islam, Selim Hossain Khan, and GSE operator Md Hafizur Rahman.

Tahera Khandker, spokesperson and general manager (public relations) of the national flag carrier, confirmed the news on Wednesday night, saying that disciplinary action has also been taken against the officials.

The authorities would take a permanent action against them upon completion of investigation, she added.

A Biman aircraft – Boeing-737 – collided with another one while exiting the hangar of Dhaka airport on 10 April. Both the aeroplanes sustained significant damages.

The civil aviation and tourism ministry immediately formed a four-member committee to look into the incident and asked to submit their findings by seven working days.

