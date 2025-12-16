Osman Hadi shooting: Close associate of prime suspect Faisal Karim remanded

Rapid Action Battalion arrested Kabir late Sunday night from a tin-roofed room of a brick kiln in the Baktabali area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila. On Monday night, he was handed over to Paltan Police Station, and later transferred to the Detective Branch (DB), the investigating agency of the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, DB produced Kabir before the court, showing him arrested in the attempted murder case of Osman Hadi. Inspector Faisal Ahmed of the Motijheel zonal team of the Detective Police sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him for uncovering the mystery of the incident. After hearing, the court granted a seven-day remand, said state prosecutor Kaiyum Hossain.