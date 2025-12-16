Osman Hadi shooting: Close associate of prime suspect Faisal Karim remanded
A court has granted a seven-day remand for interrogation of Md Kabir, a close associate of Faisal Karim, the prime suspect in the shooting of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Magistrate Hasibuzzaman passed the order on Tuesday.
Rapid Action Battalion arrested Kabir late Sunday night from a tin-roofed room of a brick kiln in the Baktabali area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila. On Monday night, he was handed over to Paltan Police Station, and later transferred to the Detective Branch (DB), the investigating agency of the case.
On Tuesday afternoon, DB produced Kabir before the court, showing him arrested in the attempted murder case of Osman Hadi. Inspector Faisal Ahmed of the Motijheel zonal team of the Detective Police sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him for uncovering the mystery of the incident. After hearing, the court granted a seven-day remand, said state prosecutor Kaiyum Hossain.
In its remand application, the Detective Police stated that Osman Hadi was shot with the intent to disrupt the 13th parliamentary election, create misunderstanding among politically interested parties, and weaken the morale of candidates.
After the incident, Kabir went into hiding. He is a close associate of Faisal Karim Masud alias Rahul Daud, a named accused in the case. For the sake of proper investigation and uncovering the mystery of the case, a 10-day police remand was necessary for intensive interrogation.
Earlier, RAB said Kabir is the joint convener of a ward unit of Awami Swechchhasebak League under Adabar police station in the capital. He resides in the Nobodoy Housing Society in Adabar.
He is from Baro Bighai village under Sadar police station in Patuakhali district. Faisal Karim’s village home is also in Patuakhali.
RAB’s Director of Legal and Media Wing Commander MZM Intekhab Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo on Monday night that Kabir had gone to the Inqilab Cultural Centre – established by Osman Hadi – at Banglamotor with Faisal Karim on 5 December.
Initially, Kabir denied it, but CCTV footage showed his presence there. After being shown the footage, Kabir admitted that he and Faisal Karim had gone to the institution that day to inspect it.