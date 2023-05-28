Newly established Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee to help implement SDGs

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin and Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) president Ardashir Kabir jointly announced the establishment of the Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee (BPSWC) on Sunday.

The BPSWC will support the country’s private sector to work together with the government, the UN, as well as national and international development organisations, for the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)in Bangladesh.