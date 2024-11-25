Effort to gather people at Shahbagh luring to providing loans
An organisation tried to gather people in the city’s Shahbagh intersection from different parts of the country, luring them to provide loans.
Police members of Shahbagh police station and people brought have confirmed the development.
They said an organisation named “Ahingsho Gono Abhuthhan Bangladesh” (Non-violent Mass Uprising) told people that the money laundered abroad will be brought back and Tk 100,000 would be provided to those who would gather at Shahbagh.
People started to gather in Shahbagh after 1:00 last night on bus, pickup van and microbus from different parts of the country.
Later, the police and Dhaka University students tried to convince people to go back.
Around 7:00 am, traffic congestion was seen at Shahbagh and Dhaka University areas. The students of DU and police men talked to them and tried to convince them to leave the place. The situation returned to normalcy gradually.
Upon talking with several people who came to Shahbagh by bus, it could be understood that many of them had no idea as to what would happen here. They were allured to provide Tk 100,000 each as loan.
Some of them said they gave Tk 1,000 as registration fees.
Shahabuddin Shahin, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, told Prothom Alo, “The organisation sought permission to gather a large number of people at Shahbagh but police did not allow it. The organisation allured some people of villages to provide them with Tk 100,000 loan if they join today’s meeting. But the police foiled the gathering.”