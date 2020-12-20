BIWTA demolishes signboard on Buriganga land grabbed by Haji Salim’s son

Correspondent
Keraniganj, Dhaka
BIWTA carries out an eviction drive on banks of Buriganga river on Sunday
Officials of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) carried out an eviction drive today, Sunday, removing illegal structures along the banks of the Buriganga river at Modhyer Char Kheyaghat area of Keraniganj. A signboard put up by the son of Dhaka-7 member of parliament Haji Salim on grabbed land, was also demolished at the time.

The eviction drive began at 12:00 noon on Sunday at the Modhyer Char Kheyaghat in Keraniganj, with the demolition of an illegal building erected by Nurul Islam on the banks of Buriganga. The eviction drive was led by BIWTA executive magistrate Mahbub Jamil.

BIWTA’s Dhaka river port joint director Gulzar Ali said the illegal structures within the river boundary demarcated by pillars are being demolished.

