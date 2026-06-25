Bangladesh, China sign 13 MoUs to deepen cooperation across key areas

Bangladesh and China today, Thursday signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, focusing on Bangladesh-China relations, trade, investment, infrastructure development and other issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman led the Bangladesh delegation while Chinese Premier Li Qiang headed their side during the talks.

The signing of the MoUs is expected to elevate bilateral cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

The MoUs were signed by Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, and two senior Bangladeshi officials.