Shab-e-Barat to be observed 14 Feb
Holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of 14 February as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Thursday.
As the moon was not sighted the holy month of Shaban will begin from 1 February and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on 14 February.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in the evening.
Religious affairs adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain presided over the meeting.
The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.
Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran, and take part in other religious rituals.