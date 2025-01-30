Shab-e-Barat to be observed 14 Feb

Holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of 14 February as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Thursday.

As the moon was not sighted the holy month of Shaban will begin from 1 February and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on 14 February.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in the evening.