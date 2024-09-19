Former social welfare minister’s relatives on the destitute list

Nurun Nahar Anowar is the sister of former social welfare affairs minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed. Nurun Nahar’s husband is a former professor of Dhaka University. Yet, Nurun Nahar’s name was on the list of recipients of special grants meant for destitute and helpless people.

Not only Nurun Nahar, her son-in-law Mohammad Javed Chowdhury who was an official of a cell phone company is also enlisted as destitute and hapless people. Both of them are currently living in Canada. According to information from the National Social Welfare Council, a total of Tk 50,000 grants were disbursed in their names in 2021-22.

Bangladesh National Social Welfare Council is the national council responsible for carrying out social welfare activities and programs under the social welfare ministry. This council provides assistance to destitute people for treatment, education of their children and house construction. According to information from the council, special assistance worth Tk 2,50,92,000 was disbursed to 1631 people in Lalmonirhat district in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years.