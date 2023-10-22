AL will always remain beside Hindu community: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reassured the people of the Hindu community of the country that Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will always remain beside them as was in the past.

"We, the Awami League, was always beside you and will remain beside you . . ," she said while addressing the Hindu devotees during her visit to the Durga Puja mandap (pandal) at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the afternoon.

The prime minister said the Hindu community of the country has repeatedly been attacked but Awami League always stood beside them.

In this regard, she specially referred to attack, repression and torture on the Hindu community in the country in 1992 and after 2001.