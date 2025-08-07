263 illegal high-rises constructed near airports in a decade: CAAB chairman
At least 263 high-rise buildings have been constructed illegally over the past decade in the areas surrounding the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Tejgaon Old Airport in Dhaka.
Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) revealed this at a press conference today, Thursday.
The CAAB Chairman said that these buildings were built without approval and they pose a threat to aviation safety.
“Civil Aviation does not have the authority to demolish structures. We have informed RAJUK several times before. It is now RAJUK’s responsibility to take action,” Siddique said.
The issue has resurfaced following the recent plane crash on Milestone School building near the Dhaka airport.
The CAAB chairman said, “There are no illegal high-rises near Milestone School. Buildings are permitted up to 150 feet there and the existing structures are no taller than 135 feet.”
Regarding the much-anticipated third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Siddique said the inauguration date is yet to be finalised.
Construction is progressing swiftly, and talks are ongoing with a Japanese consortium regarding operational responsibilities. “Once both parties reach consensus, an agreement will be signed,” he added.