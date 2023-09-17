AL wants to resort to vote rigging in 2024 election too: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League stanched the people’s right to vote in 2014 and 2018.
The ruling party wants to resort to vote rigging again in 2024 but people won’t let it happen this time.
The whole world believes that what happened in 2014 and 2018 cannot be called vote.
Fakhrul said this while addressing ‘youth road march’ in Bogura’s Ashulia Bazar at around 11:45am today. Three associate organisations of BNP—Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal—arranged the youth road march.
The prices of rice, lentil, oil, salt and everything have skyrocketed. Awami League pledged to provide per kg rice at Tk 10 but the price is now Tk 70 to 80Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Leaders of BNP and associate bodies addressed a rally in the morning. Later the entourage started for Rajshahi.
Claiming that AL has failed in running the state, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The prices of rice, lentil, oil, salt and everything have skyrocketed. Awami League pledged to provide per kg rice at Tk 10 but the price is now Tk 70 to 80. Mothers cannot serve eggs on the plates of their children. Prices of oil and electricity have been increased in three to four phases. But the government doesn’t pay any heed to it. They maintain they have fixed the price. Can the prices of essential commodities be reined in by fixing prices?”
He further alleged that AL leaders have made the country a basket case by siphoning off money and making properties abroad.
Addressing the rally as a special guest, BNP’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said those who are vote thieves should be identified. AL and its associates in administration and even in judiciary are among the vote thieves and none of them would be spared.
It is necessary to prepare lists of the vote thieves in every district, he added.
Jubo Dal’s central president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Swecchasebak Dal central president SM Jilani, Chhatra Dal acting president Rashed Iqbal Khan, BNP Rajshahi division organising secretary M Ruhul Quddus Talukdar, Bogura district BNP president and Bogra pourashava mayor Rezaul Karim Badshah, among others, addressed the rally.
Leaders-activists from Natore, Sirajganj, Noagaon, Joypurhat joined the rally. An entourage of around a thousand vehicles then headed towards Rajshahi.
The road march would end through a rally in Rajshahi city’s Lalon Shah Mukta Mancha area after holding short rallies in Amdighi, Santahar, Noagaon’s Naohata, Manda Ferry Ghat and Kesharhat.