AL wants to resort to vote rigging in 2024 election too: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League stanched the people’s right to vote in 2014 and 2018.

The ruling party wants to resort to vote rigging again in 2024 but people won’t let it happen this time.

The whole world believes that what happened in 2014 and 2018 cannot be called vote.

Fakhrul said this while addressing ‘youth road march’ in Bogura’s Ashulia Bazar at around 11:45am today. Three associate organisations of BNP—Jubo Dal, Swecchasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal—arranged the youth road march.