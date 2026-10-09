Bangladesh doesn’t fully meet minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking

The report said the Bangladesh “government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period; therefore, Bangladesh remained on Tier 2.”. Among Bangladesh’s neighbours, India, Pakistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka are also in this tier.

Countries that have made significant progress in combating human trafficking and fully met the minimum standards set by relevant US legislation are placed in Tier 1.

Countries that have not fully met the minimum standards but are making significant efforts to do so are placed in Tier 2. A separate Tier 2 Watch List is maintained for certain countries in this category. Countries that have not fully met the minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so are placed in Tier 3.