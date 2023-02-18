BSF shoot Bangladeshi youth dead along Dinajpur border

The deceased — Shahabul Hossain Babu, 24 — was the son of Abul Hossain of Dharanda village under Hakimpur upazila.
Rafiqul Islam, a ward councilor of Hakimpur municipality in Hili, said Babu accompanied by others crossed into the Indian territory along the Hili border in the night.
“We heard two gun shots from the Indian side and subsequently came to know that Babu was shot dead by the BSF,” he said.
Lt Col Rafiqul lslam, a commandant of BGB battalion-20, confirmed the incident saying that the body is yet to be handed over to them from the BSF side. A flag meeting on this will be held soon.