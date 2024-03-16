Govt recruits after 1 July to be enrolled in universal pension scheme

The government officers recruited after 1 July this year will be entitled to the newly launched universal pension scheme, instead of the conventional post-retirement pension benefits.

Employees of all self-governed, autonomous, state-run, and statutory entities will fall under the purview of the new decision, according to a gazette notification of the Finance Ministry’s Financial Institutions Division.

As per the prevailing system, the government employees deposit money in the general provident fund (GPF) and those of autonomous and state-run corporations in contributory provident fund (CPF), with interest rates ranging from 11 to 13 per cent.