High-interest loans, land sales, assistance: Families struggle to pay medical bills

On 19 September, teenager Toma Akter suddenly developed severe abdominal pain. Her parents first took her to an upazila health complex and then admitted her to Manikganj Medical College Hospital. On 13 October, she was transferred to the urology department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she was diagnosed with kidney complications. Her blood creatinine level was 22 times higher than normal. Since Sunday, she has been receiving dialysis in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

At 10:30 am on Wednesday, Toma’s mother, Lipi Akter, was seen waiting anxiously outside the ICU. The family lives in Atigram union in Manikganj Sadar upazila.

She said Toma was the eldest of their four children. Leaving the other three with their grandmother, she and her husband had come to the hospital with Toma.

As her condition deteriorated, Toma was transferred to the ICU from Ward 310. Her parents have been sleeping on a mat beneath a hospital staircase.