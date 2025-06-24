July fighters to get allowance from next month: Faruk-e-Azam

The 'July fighters' of the student-people's uprising will get allowance from next month, said liberation war affairs adviser Faruk-e-Azam.

"In addition to the monthly allowance, the wounded fighters in the July uprising will receive free treatment in government hospitals for whole life," he said in an exclusive interview with the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) at the secretariat on Monday.

Faruk-e-Azam said it took 54 years to prepare a list of the genuine freedom fighters of 1971.

"But, we (the current interim government) prepared the final list of martyred fighters and injured people who participated in the July uprising in just seven to eight months. This is a manifestation of the sincerity and sense of responsibility of the interim government," he said.

He also said the government is taking programmes to rehabilitate the injured fighters so that they can get jobs or do business as per their own qualifications in the future.