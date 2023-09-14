11 die of dengue, 2,663 new cases in 24 hrs

Some 11 people have died from dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Thursday, taking the death toll to 778 this year.
Besides, 2,663 people – 900 in Dhaka and 1,763 in districts – have been hospitalised with dengue fever during the period, according to the health directorate.
Of the latest deaths, six were reported from Dhaka and the remaining five from outside the capital.
During the period, a total of 2,727 dengue patients were released from hospitals after full recovery. The recovery rate now stands at 93 per cent, while the fatality rate is 0.5 per cent.