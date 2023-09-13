Dengue situation: Drives fail to curb mosquito population

Dhaka South City Corporation conducted a 'combing operation' last July to control mosquitoes. The North also followed suit, engaging in an all-out action titled as a 'crash programme.' However, it is needless to say what the result of such activity has been.

This year, the country has experienced the highest number of dengue-related deaths in its history. Even with three and a half months remaining in the year, the number of affected individuals is at its highest. Public health experts express concerns about the future.

A month after initiating a special operation to control mosquitoes, in August, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conducted a 'monsoon survey of mosquitoes.' It revealed that, in the last five years, the highest number of Aedes mosquito larvae were found during this period. The density of larvae is also higher than in any previous year. The results of this mosquito survey clearly indicate that combing operations or crash programmes have proven largely ineffective.

During the special anti-dengue drive, 204 people died of dengue in July and 342 people died in the following month in the country. And 159 people died in the first 12 days of the current month, September. In total, 752 people have died of dengue this year. Among them, 531 people died in different hospitals of Dhaka. Since last January, 154, 228 people have been admitted to hospital due to dengue in the country.