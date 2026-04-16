Prime Minister to inaugurate Hajj flights tomorrow
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to inaugurate this year’s Hajj flights tomorrow, Friday night.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said the prime minister will formally open the Hajj flight operations at 11:30pm on Friday.
The Hajj flights begin as authorities announced completion of all preparations, including expanded flight schedules and reduced airfares, said a statement of the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Bangladesh, one of the world’s largest Hajj pilgrim-sending countries, is expected to send a total of 78,500 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.
Of them, 4,565 pilgrims will perform Hajj under government management, while 73,935 will travel through private agencies.
About 50 per cent of the pilgrims will travel by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, while the remaining passengers will use Saudia and Flynas.