Congressmen asked if there’s any scope for political compromise: Momen

Abdul Momen was talking to newspersons after lunch with the Congressmen.

The two Congressmen also asked whether Bangladesh has fallen in the trap of China.

Speaking about discussion on political compromise, Abdul Momen said, “They (the Congress members) asked whether you have any scope of compromise with them (BNP). We said the demand they have is the resignation of the government; there’s no scope of compromise in that.”

The foreign minister also posed a question to the US Congressmen on whether their government resigns before the elections. “Does the government in your country resign during the time of election? I’m sure that’s not the case. Would you sit for discussions if there is any such demand? There can be no question regarding those. We shall conduct election as per our Constitution.”

The foreign minister remarked that fair and violence-free election is possible if all the political parties are sincere. He said if all parties contest in the election, if they sincerely decide and want a free, fair and violence-free election, then it is possible to organise an election without any kind of violence based on consensus of all.”