UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on the scope, modalities, format, and organisation of the high-level conference on the situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar under the sponsorship of Malaysia and Finland on Tuesday.

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh, Ambassador Md Salahuddin Noman Choudhury, made an intervention during the open debate session and proposed a vote on this resolution, as Russia had proposed several amendments that Bangladesh did not accept.