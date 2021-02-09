BNP leader Mannan Bhuiyan’s wife passes away

Mariam Begum, the wife of former BNP secretary general Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, died on Tuesday at a hospital in the capital. She was 73.
Mariam, also a former principal of Dhaka College, breathed her last around 2:15pm at Suhrawardy Hospital, confirmed her younger son Bhuiyan Nandito Nahiyan.
He said his mother had long been suffering from various diseases, including diabetes. “She had been taken to Suhrawardy Hospital after she fell ill earlier in the day (Tuesday) where she died later.”
Mariam is survived by two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.
Nahiyan said Mariam’s body was taken to her home in Mohammadpur from the hospital, and she will be buried at Rayerbazar Graveyard after Esha prayers.
Born on 8 January, 1948, Mariam completed her graduation and post-graduation from Dhaka University’s English department.
During her career, Mariam was the principal of Dhaka College and vice-principal of Kabi Nazrul Islam College.
Her husband Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan died of lung cancer on 28 July, 2010. Bhuiyan was BNP's secretary general for 11 years and served as the LGRD and Cooperatives Minister of the last BNP-led government.
He was expelled from BNP on 3 September, 2007 during the 1/11 political changeover for 'supporting those who demanded for the reformation of the party to make it more democratic’.
Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan expressed deep shock at the demise of Mariam. While speaking at a press conference, he prayed for the salvation of her departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to her bereaved family members.