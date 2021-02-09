BNP leader Mannan Bhuiyan’s wife passes away

Mariam Begum, the wife of former BNP secretary general Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, died on Tuesday at a hospital in the capital. She was 73.

Mariam, also a former principal of Dhaka College, breathed her last around 2:15pm at Suhrawardy Hospital, confirmed her younger son Bhuiyan Nandito Nahiyan.

He said his mother had long been suffering from various diseases, including diabetes. “She had been taken to Suhrawardy Hospital after she fell ill earlier in the day (Tuesday) where she died later.”

Mariam is survived by two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.

Nahiyan said Mariam’s body was taken to her home in Mohammadpur from the hospital, and she will be buried at Rayerbazar Graveyard after Esha prayers.