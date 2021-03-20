BNP leader Ruhul Amin Chowdhury dies of Covid-19

Major general (retd) Ruhul Amin Chowdhury, vice chairman of BNP and former caretaker government adviser, died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Saturday, reports UNB.

He was 74.

He breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the CMH around 11:15am.

Ruhul Amin was admitted to the CMH on 10 March with Covid-19 symptoms like fever and cough, and later tested positive for the virus. The military-officer-turned BNP leader was shifted to the ICU of the hospital as his condition turned critical on 13 March last.

He is survived by wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Ruhul Amin will be buried at Banani Military Graveyard after Asr prayers.

Born in Pekua of Cox's Bazar on 24 August, 1947, Ruhul Amin joined the Bangladesh Army in 1972 and went on retirement in 1998.