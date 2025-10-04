Bangladesh, Turkey foreign secretaries to meet in Dhaka, what issues to focus on

The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and Turkey are set to hold bilateral talks amid at strengthening political relations, boosting trade and commerce, and transforming defence cooperation into a strategic partnership.

The fourth round of Foreign Secretary-level consultations between the two countries will take place in Dhaka on Tuesday, 7 October.

The meeting will be held at the State Guest House Padma where Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam will lead the Bangladesh side, while Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci will lead the Turkish delegation.

Berris Ekinci is expected to arrive in Dhaka on 6 October for a two-day visit.

Responsible officials from the foreign ministry told this correspondent that, after attending the bilateral meeting, the Turkish deputy foreign minister may meet with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, and Adviser for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Road Transport and Bridges, and Railways Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.