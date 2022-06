Earlier on 7 June, the High Court summoned the UNO and his nazir Ukil Mia on charges of mistreating and intimidating two court notice issuers- Md Kamal Hossain and Mehedi Hasan.

At the same time, the court also issued a rule asking why no punitive action would be taken against them for contempt of court. Those concerned were asked to respond to the rule.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy were present before the court that day.