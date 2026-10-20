PM’s visit to Puja Mandaps
Religion should not create any barriers between people: Prime Minister
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed his hope that religion will not create any barriers between people. He said, “Religion is for individuals, but the state belongs to everyone.” He made the remarks on Tuesday at a roadside gathering in the Choupothi area of Taraganj, while on his way to visit Durga Puja venues in Rangpur.
The Prime Minister said, “We are all Bangladeshis. We have grown up on the soil of this country. We are Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. Religion is a personal matter, but the country belongs to all of us. This country belongs to everyone, and we all have rights over it. The equal dignity and rights of every citizen of this country must be ensured.”
Tarique Rahman has called on people of all religions to unite and work together to move the country forward. He said, “It is our hope that, bound together by harmony, goodwill and brotherhood, we will build a beautiful Bangladesh.”
Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister arrived at Saidpur Airport aboard a military aircraft and departed for Rangpur by road. At around 11 a.m., he got out of his vehicle in the Choupothi area of Taraganj and addressed a roadside gathering from a stage set up in advance by local BNP leaders. He spoke for approximately one and a half to two minutes.
Later, on his way to Rangpur city, the Prime Minister also addressed a roadside gathering in Paglapir. He said that various public welfare initiatives had been launched following the victory in the election to support people. A Family Card programme had been introduced for the welfare of ordinary citizens, while a Farmer Card programme had been launched for farmers. Initiatives had also been taken to introduce necessary measures for the welfare of imams, muezzins and religious leaders of other faiths.
The Prime Minister said, “Our goal is to stand beside people from every social and professional background and build a beautiful, prosperous and discrimination-free Bangladesh.”
Tarique Rahman said, “During the Great Liberation War, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and people of all other faiths in this country fought shoulder to shoulder to win independence. Through their collective sacrifices and struggle, we gained our beloved Bangladesh.”
Expressing his hope that the bonds of unity, love and harmony among people of all religions would grow stronger, the Prime Minister said that people across the country, regardless of religion or ethnicity, should be able to live in safety, practise their respective religions freely and participate in the country's development with equal dignity.
At 12:04 p.m. today, the Prime Minister entered the Durga Puja pavilion at the Dharmasabha Radha Govinda Temple, located in front of the Press Club premises in Rangpur city. Members of the temple committee welcomed and congratulated him upon his arrival. Local journalists were not allowed inside the temple. The committee members expressed their excitement at seeing the Prime Minister in person.
The Prime Minister’s visit had generated enthusiasm among temple committee members and visitors over the past several days. Extensive security arrangements were put in place around the temple and at the city’s entry points. From the morning, leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations took up positions at the Press Club premises.
Partha Bose, vice-president of the Dharmasabha Radha Govinda Temple Committee, said, “We never imagined that a Prime Minister would visit our Durga Puja pavilion. We are very happy to have him here.”