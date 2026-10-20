Religion should not create any barriers between people: Prime Minister

Tarique Rahman has called on people of all religions to unite and work together to move the country forward. He said, “It is our hope that, bound together by harmony, goodwill and brotherhood, we will build a beautiful Bangladesh.”

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister arrived at Saidpur Airport aboard a military aircraft and departed for Rangpur by road. At around 11 a.m., he got out of his vehicle in the Choupothi area of Taraganj and addressed a roadside gathering from a stage set up in advance by local BNP leaders. He spoke for approximately one and a half to two minutes.

Later, on his way to Rangpur city, the Prime Minister also addressed a roadside gathering in Paglapir. He said that various public welfare initiatives had been launched following the victory in the election to support people. A Family Card programme had been introduced for the welfare of ordinary citizens, while a Farmer Card programme had been launched for farmers. Initiatives had also been taken to introduce necessary measures for the welfare of imams, muezzins and religious leaders of other faiths.