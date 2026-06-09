New forest emerges from stumps of trees felled for industry

BEZA says that 4,800 acres have already been allocated to 142 investor companies. Of those, factories are currently being developed on about 600 acres.

The government hopes the economic zone will create employment for 1.5 million people and generate US$15 billion in annual exports.

However, more than a decade has passed since the project began, and progress has fallen short of expectations. Many investors that acquired land have left it undeveloped. In the meantime, vegetation has reclaimed large portions of the area.

The National Special Economic Zone covers 133.55 square kilometres—nearly half the size of Dhaka. The combined area of Dhaka’s two city corporations is about 305 square kilometres, making it difficult to survey the entire economic zone.

From the zone’s zero point at Barotakia in Mirsharai, travelling 21 kilometres south along the Water Development Board’s super dyke leads to Domkhali Canal, which marks the southern boundary of the economic zone. On one side of the embankment lies the Bay of Bengal; on the other, a forest has emerged.

No deer were visible during the daytime visit, but various coastal birds, including egrets, were seen flying overhead.

Md Shahanshah Nawshad, deputy range officer of the Mirsharai Range under the Chattogram Coastal Forest Division, told Prothom Alo, “More deer are seen after sunset. Based on our observations, there may be between 400 and 500 deer in the area.”