Metro rail operations disrupted
Metro rail services have been suspended once again. The shutdown began around 12:30 pm today, Sunday.
According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a dish (satellite tv) cable was found entangled with the metro’s power transmission line in the Mirpur area of the capital.
The metro’s power line, known as the overhead catenary system, supplies electricity to the trains.
Md Zahidul Islam, DMTCL’s Public Relations Officer, told Prothom Alo that efforts were underway to remove the dish cable. “We are trying to resume metro operations within half an hour,” he said.