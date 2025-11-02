Metro rail system plagued by 45 flaws

In Dhaka’s metro rail, passengers’ tickets are checked by automated machines. While entering or exiting, passengers must tap their cards — the gate opens automatically.

It was expected that only one in every 100,000 passengers might face a failure on the first try. But the actual figure is about 1,500 passengers per 100,000.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has identified 45 types of defects and deficiencies in the Uttara–Motijheel metro rail system. Officials say contractors either did not follow proper procedures or failed to complete all the required work under the contract.

According to DMTCL sources, there are 10 types of defects in signaling and telecommunication systems, 16 in electrical works, 10 in civil and structural engineering, and 9 in the trains and related systems.

A 63-page DMTCL report details these faults and shortcomings. Multiple letters have been sent to contractors and consultants, but most of the issues remain unresolved.

Even when some were “fixed,” they were not permanently addressed. Moreover, contractors did not supply some materials as per obligations of the contract.