Metro rail: No full safety audit was done before starting operations

The metro rail service from Uttara to Motijheel was started without a full safety audit by a third party. Afterwards, bearing pads came loose and fell on two separate occasions.

Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant to the chief adviser in the Ministry of Road Transport and an expert on large projects, and Samsul Hoque, professor of civil engineering (structural engineering) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), believe a full third-party safety audit is essential before launching a major project like the metro rail.

The first metro service from Uttara to Agargaon began on 28 December 2022. Passenger operations at all stations up to Motijheel started on the last day of 2023. Officials in the road transport ministry say the then-Awami League government hurried to launch the metro rail ahead of the 2024 election. Although trial runs had been carried out before allowing passengers, and various safety issues were examined, the rush to open remains a concern.