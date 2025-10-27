Writ petition seeks quality check of bearing pads of metro rail, flyovers
A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Monday seeking its directives for immediate verification of the quality and safety of bearing pads installed on Dhaka metro rail and all flyovers in the capital.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun submitted the public interest litigation.
The writ petition also sought a directive to the authorities concerned to ensure standard compliance and to form a committee to assess alleged negligence or failure by the officials concerned.
It also sought submission of an investigation report that was prepared by a committee formed on 18 September last year over similar concerns.
Road transport and bridges secretary, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), and Italian-Thai Development Corporation Limited were made respondents to the writ petition.
Speaking to newspersons, the petitioner’s counsel said the High Court bench of justice Fahmida Quader may hold a hearing on the writ later this week.
The move comes a day after an accident at Farmgate where a bearing pad fell from a metro rail pillar, killing Abul Kalam, from Ishwarkathi village in Naria upazila of Shariatpur.
Rail and road transport and bridges adviser Faozul Kabir announced Tk 500,000 in compensation for the victim’s family.
A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.
On Monday morning, Kalam was laid to rest at his village.