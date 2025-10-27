Kalam laid to rest, 'Where will I go now with my children?' asks grieving wife

The village of Ishwarkathi is about two kilometres away to the west from Naria Upazila in Shariatpur. Normally a serene and pristine settlement by the banks of the Padma and Kirtinasha rivers, the village is now in mourning.

The second Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of Abul Kalam, who was killed Sunday when a metro rail bearing pad fell on him in Dhaka, was held this morning at the playground of Poragacha Islamia Dakhil Madrasa in Ishwarkathi.

Kalam was buried around 10:00 am today, Monday at the Naria municipal graveyard. Relatives and locals bade him farewell with tearful eyes.

Abul Kalam was from Ishwarkathi village in Moktarer Char union under Naria upazila. His sudden and untimely death has left his relatives and villagers in disbelief. He was the son of the late Jalil Chokdar and Honufa Begum of that village.