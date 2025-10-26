Tk 500,000 compensation for family of metro accident victim: Fouzul Kabir

“If any member of the family is able to work, they will be offered a job at the metro rail. Initially, the family is being given Tk 500,000 (Tk 5 lakh) as compensation,” he said

When asked why the bearing pad had fallen off, Fouzul Kabir Khan said a probe committee has been formed to identify the cause. “It will also look into whether any act of sabotage was involved,” he added.

The five-member investigation committee, headed by Bridges Division Secretary Abdur Rouf, has been asked to submit its report within two weeks, the adviser said.