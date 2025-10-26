Tk 500,000 compensation for family of metro accident victim: Fouzul Kabir
The family of the man who was killed after a bearing pad from the metro rail structure fell on him at Farmgate Sunday noon will receive Tk 500,000 (Tk 5 lakh) as initial compensation, said Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan.
Talking to reporters after visiting the spot in the afternoon, the adviser said that the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will take full responsibility of the victim’s family.
“If any member of the family is able to work, they will be offered a job at the metro rail. Initially, the family is being given Tk 500,000 (Tk 5 lakh) as compensation,” he said
When asked why the bearing pad had fallen off, Fouzul Kabir Khan said a probe committee has been formed to identify the cause. “It will also look into whether any act of sabotage was involved,” he added.
The five-member investigation committee, headed by Bridges Division Secretary Abdur Rouf, has been asked to submit its report within two weeks, the adviser said.
The accident occurred around 12:15 pm when a bearing pad suddenly detached from Pillar no. 433 supporting the metro rail track and fell on a pedestrian standing below. The heavy rubber pad hit his head, killing him on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 35, from Kishorkathi village under Naria upazila in Shariatpur district. His body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
Two others have also been injured in the incident and were taken to the same hospital for treatment.
Following the accident, DMTCL authorities temporarily suspended metro rail operations between Motijheel and Uttara.
Later, service resumed on the Uttara–Agargaon section from 3:00 pm, while trains between Motijheel and Farmgate remained suspended.
DMTCL Managing Director Faruque Ahmed said it may take some time to resume metro operations on the closed section. “We are trying to restore full service by today,” he added.
According to DMTCL sources, rubber bearing pads are placed between the viaduct and the supporting piers of the elevated track.
Each pad weighs around 140–150 kg and helps maintain structural balance during train movement. Officials said the fatal accident occurred after one such pad became detached and fell off on the ground.