Metro rail resumes operation on Uttara–Agargaon route after Farmgate accident

Following the tragic death of a young man after a bearing pad fell from a metro rail pillar in Farmgate, metro train operations were suspended from around 12:30 pm today, Sunday causing immense suffering for passengers.

Road transport adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo around 3:00 pm at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital that metro services between Agargaon and Uttara have resumed.