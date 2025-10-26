Metro rail resumes operation on Uttara–Agargaon route after Farmgate accident
Following the tragic death of a young man after a bearing pad fell from a metro rail pillar in Farmgate, metro train operations were suspended from around 12:30 pm today, Sunday causing immense suffering for passengers.
Road transport adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo around 3:00 pm at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital that metro services between Agargaon and Uttara have resumed.
However, it will take some more time to restart operations on the remaining section up to Motijheel, as cranes need to be brought in and safety checks conducted after repairs to prevent further accidents, he added.
The body of the deceased, Abul Kalam, has been taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
*More to follow...