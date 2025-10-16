Metro rail permanent card crisis yet to be resolved

Towards the end of the previous Awami League government, the responsibility for issuing permanent metro rail cards was handed over to DTCA. The aim was to create a card that would allow passengers to travel across all forms of public transport in the capital—including metro rail, buses, and trains—with a single card. It would even be possible to pay toll on bridges or for parking.

The project was implemented by Japan’s international cooperation agency, JICA. The plan was to have a clearing house, managed by a separate company. While the clearing house was established, the company was not.

According to DTCA sources, initially a technical team from JICA managed the clearing house. After the project ended, they left. Now, the clearing house is run by DTCA. For using this clearing house, DTCA receives 3 percent of the fare from every metro rail passenger using a permanent card.

So far in the country, no other public transport besides the metro rail has fully operational Rapid passes. As a result, the main demand for this card remains confined to the metro rail. After the metro rail began operations, DTCA purchased around 650,000 Rapid Passes in three phases. However, the contractors have never been able to deliver the full quantity on time.