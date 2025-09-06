Metro rail: Number of trips increasing

When the metro rail project was taken up, it was stated that additional coaches could be added to meet passenger demand if necessary. The station lengths were designed accordingly. However, adding new coaches has not been possible yet due to extra costs and technical difficulties. Now the frequency of trips is being increased instead.

Currently, each metro train set consists of six coaches. Two trailer coaches (housing the driver, control systems, and also carrying passengers) are positioned at either end, while four motor coaches in the middle are fully used for carrying passengers. There are 24 such train sets, though not all are in use.