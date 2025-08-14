Metro rail: 'Favouring Japanese contractors' raises concerns over inflated cost

A dispute has arisen over whether contractors from outside Japan will be allowed to work on one of the packages of Dhaka’s MRT Line-1 metro rail project.

It is alleged that attempts are being made to exclude a Chinese contractor that bid for a part of the project (Package-8) through unreasonable conditions. This could limit competition and increase costs.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is responsible for the construction and operation of Dhaka’s metro rail. Tender processes are underway for two new metro lines—MRT Line-1, which will run from Kamalapur to the airport and from Kuril to Purbachal, and MRT Line-5 (North Route), from Hemayetpur in Savar to Bhatara via Gabtoli, Mirpur, and Gulshan.

During the tender process for these two projects, DMTCL has found that its initial cost estimates are likely to double after contractor selection. The total cost for implementing both projects may reach about Tk 2 trillion. Both are funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).