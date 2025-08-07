Metro Rail to use local glass, cables instead of imports from India, UAE
The government has decided to increase the use of locally manufactured materials in the construction of Dhaka’s metro rail project.
Until now, locally-made rod and cement have been used in the infrastructure. Moving forward, the government has decided to also increase the use of locally produced glass and electrical cables. This initiative aims to reduce costs, save time, and promote the growth of local industries.
Currently, the metro rail operates from Uttara to Motijheel in Dhaka, along the route named MRT Line-6. Construction is underway to extend this line from Motijheel to Kamalapur.
In addition to this, there are plans to build five more metro rail lines across Dhaka. Preliminary work has already begun on one line that will run from Kamalapur to the airport, and from Kuril to Purbachal. Another line, stretching from Hemayetpur in Savar through Gabtoli, Mirpur and Gulshan to Bhatara, is also under initial development.
The government also plans to soon begin construction on a line from Gabtoli through Mohammadpur, Russel Square, Karwan Bazar and Hatirjheel to Dasherkandi. The remaining two metro rail lines are still at the initial stage, with feasibility studies and other preparatory processes ongoing. Construction of these two lines has not begun yet.
The responsibility for building and operating metro rail projects in Dhaka lies with the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL). According to DMTCL sources, the decision to increase the use of local materials is being implemented beginning with the extension of MRT Line-6 on the portion from Motijheel to Kamalapur. All future metro rail construction in Dhaka will place greater emphasis on using locally-made materials.
When contacted, DMTCL Managing Director Faruq Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the number of metro rail lines in Bangladesh will continue to grow. Relying on foreign suppliers for equipment is risky. Plus, he said, we aim to cut costs and enhance the capacity of local industries.
In light of these considerations, there will be greater focus on using locally-made materials. As part of this strategy, we have decided to use locally made glass and cables. If local companies are given such opportunities, they could reach international standards within the next few years, he added.
Emphasis on the use of locally produced glass
According to sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), most of the equipment used so far for trains, railway tracks, and signalling systems in the metro rail projects has been imported from Japan and other countries.
However, locally produced rods, cement, and some steel have been used in the construction of the elevated tracks and station buildings. The glass used in stations and buildings has all been imported, mostly from India. The main power distribution cables and substation equipment were also brought in from abroad, with key substation cables sourced from the UAE and India.
DMTCL officials said that for the first time Bangladeshi product Nasir Glass was used during repairs of the Kazipara and Mirpur-10 stations that were damaged during the student-led mass uprising last year. This decision was made under the current interim government.
According to DMTCL sources, this initiative was led by engineer Faruq Ahmed, who has experience working with metro rail projects in India and several other countries. He assumed the role of the managing director of DMTCL in this February. It was after his appointment that the emphasis was put on increasing the use of locally produced glass.
Project-related sources revealed that glass imported from India costs three to four times more than locally manufactured glass. On 5 May, DMTCL held a meeting on increasing the use of locally produced glass. Representatives from Nasir Glass, PHP, and Akij Bashir Glass Company were present in the meeting.
According to discussions at the meeting, Nasir Glass already has the capacity to supply the required quantity and quality of glass while, Akij Bashir Glass Company stated they would be able to deliver glass of the required standard from next year.
It was decided at the meeting that locally produced glass would be used in the infrastructure of under-construction Kamalapur Station. However, whether to use imported or locally-made fire-resistant glass for the control room at the station still remains under discussion. Apart from that, all future stations and buildings in the metro rail network will be fitted with local glass.
Japanese company Nippon Koei is supervising the construction of MRT Line-6, with a Japanese contractor responsible for the construction. During the DMTCL meeting, the consulting firm Nippon Koei was instructed to determine the necessary steps on the matter of using local glass. If required, changes to designs or tender documents are also to be made.
Emphasis on locally produced cables
DMTCL officials stated, imported cables have been used for major electrical connections, including the already-installed 132 kV power lines. However, locally produced BRB cables were used for wiring in stations and buildings. From now on, it has been decided that locally-made cables will be used not only in stations and buildings but also for high-voltage lines.
The managing director of DMTCL, along with officials, consultants, and representatives of contracting firms, have already visited a local cable manufacturing factory. According to several engineers working on the project, many materials used in metro rail construction, such as glass, cables, rods, and cement, can indeed be produced in Bangladesh.
Until now, local companies had shown little interest due to low demand. However, with plans to build five metro rail lines in the future, a significant portion of the required materials can be produced locally. This would save foreign currency and reduce the time usually spent on imports, ultimately lowering project costs.
DMTCL officials noted that India initially imported metro rail materials from other countries. But now, with multiple metro lines being constructed simultaneously across the country, most materials are being produced locally. In fact, India is now even exporting various metro rail equipment including signalling systems.
Dhaka metro rail plan
The Awami League government had undertaken a plan to construct six metro rail lines in Dhaka by 2030. Of these, MRT Line-6 is currently in operation. MRT Line-1, MRT Line-5 (northern route), and MRT Line-5 (southern route) are under implementation. MRT Line-2 and MRT Line-4 are still in the preliminary stages.
According to sources at DMTCL, the total length of the six metro rail lines, comprising both elevated and underground sections, will be 128 kilometres. There will be 51 elevated stations and 53 underground stations. Several points along the network will interconnect different lines. Once fully operational, the combined lines will be able to transport 4.7 million passengers daily.
Professor Shamsul Hoque of the Department of Civil Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) told Prothom Alo that increased use of locally manufactured materials in metro rail construction would simplify maintenance.
Over time, the infrastructure will age and require more frequent maintenance. Importing parts repeatedly from abroad is both time-consuming and expensive. Increasing the use of local materials would not only reduce these challenges but also support local industries, he added.