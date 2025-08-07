Metro Rail to use local glass, cables instead of imports from India, UAE

The government has decided to increase the use of locally manufactured materials in the construction of Dhaka’s metro rail project.

Until now, locally-made rod and cement have been used in the infrastructure. Moving forward, the government has decided to also increase the use of locally produced glass and electrical cables. This initiative aims to reduce costs, save time, and promote the growth of local industries.

Currently, the metro rail operates from Uttara to Motijheel in Dhaka, along the route named MRT Line-6. Construction is underway to extend this line from Motijheel to Kamalapur.

In addition to this, there are plans to build five more metro rail lines across Dhaka. Preliminary work has already begun on one line that will run from Kamalapur to the airport, and from Kuril to Purbachal. Another line, stretching from Hemayetpur in Savar through Gabtoli, Mirpur and Gulshan to Bhatara, is also under initial development.