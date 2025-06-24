Metro rail ticketing and fare payment to become easier

The authorities have taken an initiative to further simplify and expand fare payment options for metro rail passengers. Under a new system, commuters will be able to pay fares by using (taping) debit and credit cards. Additionally, there will be an option to pay for single journeys using mobile banking services as well.

The new system has been named the Universal Ticketing System (UTS). Officials involved in the process estimate it will take at least six months to implement. However, the current ticketing options, Rapid and MRT passes as well as single-journey cards, will remain in effect too.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is the organisation responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail in Dhaka. According to a source at the organisation, an initial tender submission call has already been made for implementing the new ticketing system, UTS. Around 30 companies showed interest in that. They will be asked to submit technical and financial proposals next.

Concerned officials have said, after a contractor has been appointed and other procedures including equipment installation has been completed, it might take about six months to roll out the service to passengers.