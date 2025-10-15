Metrorail extends operating hours from Sunday, more trips from next month

Commuters in Dhaka are set to get extended metrorail service hours starting Sunday, with the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) preparing to operate trains one hour longer each day.

From next month, the number of metro trips will also increase, reducing the interval between trains by at least two minutes.

According to DMTCL sources, the authority decided last month to extend operating hours and increase the number of daily trips. A trial run began on 25 September. DMTCL finalised the one-hour service extension during a meeting on Tuesday.