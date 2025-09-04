Metro rail rents shops, bank booths to boost revenue

A new challenge has emerged over the balance of income and expenditure of Dhaka Metro Rail. It is not being possible to cover the loan instalment and additional operational costs with the revenue ticket sales. The authorities therefore are trying to find alternative sources of income.

An initiative has been taken to rent out shops, bank booths and space for advertisements at metro stations. Already it has been decided to rent out 31 shops.

However, the experts say the authorities should also ensure that these commercial establishments do not hamper passenger service.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is in charge of constructing and operating metro rail. Sources in this state owned company say a large portion of the maintenance and operational cost is being covered with the project. It was also in the agreement signed with the contracting agency.