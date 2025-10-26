Metro rail pillar’s bearing pad falls in front of tea stall

The bearing pad of a metro rail pillar fell in front of a tea stall on the footpath in the capital’s Farmgate area today, Sunday, damaging the stall.

The tea stall owner and another person were injured in the incident, while a pedestrian was killed. The injured have been taken to hospital.

One of the injured, Amir Ali, runs a tea stall on the footpath near the metro station in Farmgate. He is now undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital in Kalyanpur.

This correspondent spoke to Amir Ali’s brother Md Ashik at the spot. He told Prothom Alo that the bearing pad came loose and fell in front of his brother’s stall on the footpath which was damaged in the impact. His brother sustained injuries.