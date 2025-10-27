City

Metro rail services resume on Uttara–Motijheel route

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Crowds of passengers seen buying tickets after metro rail services resumed at Agargaon Station, Dhaka.Sazid Hossain

Metro rail services have fully resumed on the Uttara–Motijheel route in the capital. The uninterrupted service restarted around 11:00 am today, Monday.

At around 12:30 pm yesterday, Sunday, a bearing pad fell off a metro rail pillar in Farmgate, killing a young man. The metro rail operations were suspended after that.

After two and a half hours, services resumed on the Uttara–Agargaon section at 3:00 pm, and nearly seven hours later, trains began running between Motijheel and Shahbagh at around 7:15 pm.

Passengers get out of metro train at Karwan Bazar station after resumption of full service on 27 October 2025.
Masum Ali

The bearing pad that had fallen off at Farmgate was reinstalled this morning, followed by a series of trial runs on the previously closed section.

According to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), several test runs were conducted on the Agargaon–Shahbagh stretch, during which no issues were detected. Consequently, full metro rail operations resumed at 11:00 am.

Following resumption of full service, the first northbound train departed Farmgate for Uttara at 11:16 am, while another train left Farmgate at the same time heading towards Motijheel.

