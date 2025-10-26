What are metro rail’s bearing pads, why did it fall off again?

For the second time in just over a year, a bearing pad has fallen off the Dhaka metro rail’s pillar, this time with a fatal outcome. The incident has reignited questions about design flaws and safety oversight in one of the country’s most expensive infrastructural and public transport projects.

A bearing pad detached near the Farmgate section of the metro rail, killing a young man as the nearly 140-150kg heavy piece of material fell onto the road below around 12:30 pm on Sunday. Train operations were immediately suspended. Services later resumed between Agargaon and Uttara, but operations towards Motijheel remain suspended.

A similar incident occurred on 18 September 2023, also near Farmgate, when a bearing pad fell from another pillar. That time, there were no casualties, but train services were halted for 11 hours, and a probe committee was formed.