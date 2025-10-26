Relatives devastated to accept death of Abul Kalam, who lost his parents in childhood

Abul Kalam lost his parents at an early age and was raised by his brothers and sisters. He had been working hard to support his family. The beloved young man of the family died at just 35. On Sunday, he was killed when a bearing pad from a Metro Rail pillar in Dhaka’s Farmgate area came loose and fell on him.

Abul Kalam was from Ishwarkathi village in Moktarer Char Union, Naria upazila of Shariatpur. His sudden and untimely death has left his relatives and fellow villagers in deep shock and disbelief.

Residents of Ishwarkathi village said that Abul Kalam was the son of Jalil Chowkdar and Hanufa Begum. He was the youngest among four brothers and six sisters. His father and mother passed away 20 years ago, after which he was raised by his elder brothers and sisters.