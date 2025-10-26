Death caused by falling Metro Rail bearing pad
Relatives devastated to accept death of Abul Kalam, who lost his parents in childhood
Abul Kalam lost his parents at an early age and was raised by his brothers and sisters. He had been working hard to support his family. The beloved young man of the family died at just 35. On Sunday, he was killed when a bearing pad from a Metro Rail pillar in Dhaka’s Farmgate area came loose and fell on him.
Abul Kalam was from Ishwarkathi village in Moktarer Char Union, Naria upazila of Shariatpur. His sudden and untimely death has left his relatives and fellow villagers in deep shock and disbelief.
Residents of Ishwarkathi village said that Abul Kalam was the son of Jalil Chowkdar and Hanufa Begum. He was the youngest among four brothers and six sisters. His father and mother passed away 20 years ago, after which he was raised by his elder brothers and sisters.
When Abul Kalam came to the village a month ago, I met him then. I can’t believe that my cheerful friend is no longer with us.Abul Kalam's friend Rihinuzzaman
Abul Kalam went to Malaysia in 2012 to restore his family’s financial stability,. After returning, he married Irene Akter from a neighboring village in 2018. The couple had two children—a six-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Abul Kalam lived with his wife and children in the Pathantuli area of Narayanganj and worked with a travel agency in Motijheel, Dhaka. For this job, he commuted daily between Narayanganj and Dhaka.
On Sunday morning, as usual, Abul Kalam traveled from Narayanganj to Motijheel. He then left for work from there. Around 12:15 pm, a bearing pad from a Metro Rail pillar in the Farmgate area of the capital came loose and fell, crushing him and causing his death. His family learned of his passing through media reports.
The news of Abul Kalam’s death has left the residents of Ishwarkathi village in deep mourning. His relatives in the village broke down in tears, and many rushed to Dhaka.
The Kirtinasha River flows past the Naria Upazila headquarters. Ishwarkathi village, on the riverbank, is located two kilometers west of the upazila centre. Visiting the village on Sunday afternoon, it was seen that the houses of four brothers each have tin-roofed homes. Abul Kalam used to live in one of these houses, which is now locked. His elder brother Khokon Chowkdar sat inside, weeping, alongside their elder sister Selina Begum; other family members were also crying. Upon hearing the news of his death, villagers and his friends from the area gathered at the house.
Abul Kalam’s childhood friend, Rihinuzzaman, told Prothom Alo, “When Abul Kalam came to the village a month ago, I met him then. I can’t believe that my cheerful friend is no longer with us.”
Sitting at home, holding a photograph of Abul Kalam, his elder sister Selina Begum spoke in a tear-choked voice, “My brother suffered all his life. He lost his parents when he was a teenager. Now he has left behind two small children and has gone to the other world. What will happen to these children? Who will give them a father’s love? Where will his widow go now? O Allah, why have you done this to my brother’s family?”
Abul Kalam’s elder brother, Khokon Chokdar, lives in the village house and looks after the family’s land. Abul Kalam had come to the village last month to check on the family’s land and crops; after finishing the work with his elder brother he returned to Dhaka. Khokon Chokdar told reporters, “I did not realize that would be my brother’s final journey. Now he will return in a lifeless body. We, his relatives, are waiting for his body. Why has this happened to our family? My brother never harmed anyone—so why did he have to die so prematurely? Who will look after his wife and children now?”