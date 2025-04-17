Wasteful projects in the name of Digital Bangladesh

Construction work for one information technology-related training centre in each of eight districts commenced in 2017. For each centre, between one and five acres of land were acquired. However, such a large quantity of land was unnecessary. This led to excess expenditure of Tk 13 crore (130 million) in land acquisition alone.

Each training centre comprises a six-storey building. These buildings are now awaiting inauguration. However, a two-storey structure would have sufficed. This resulted in an additional cost of Tk 110 crore (1.1 billion).

Now an uncertainty regarding the utilisation of these buildings has appeared due to the absence of trainers and required human resources.

The excessive expenditure in land acquisition and building construction under the project titled “Establishment (2nd Revised) of IT Training and Incubation centre” in eight districts has been reported by the investigation committee formed by the interim government.

These eight training centres, constructed at a cost of approximately Tk 534 crore (5.34 billion) are scheduled to be handed over to the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority by June.

Project Director (PD) Humayun Kabir informed Prothom Alo on 5 March that he had taken over the responsibility of this project one year ago.

He stated that those previously in charge would be able to explain why such large plots of land were acquired and why six-storey buildings were constructed.

Humayun Kabir, however, acknowledged that the acquisition of surplus land was evident.